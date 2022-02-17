The candidate filing period for the primary election in June began on Feb. 14, Contra Costa County election officials announced this week.
Nomination papers are available for candidates running for statewide constitutional offices, county offices, U.S. Senator, U.S. Congressperson and member of the state Assembly. The nomination period runs through 5 p.m. on March 11. A list of offices up for election can be found at https://bit.ly/36dFOGL.
Papers for offices that are up for election will be available at the Contra Costa Elections Office, 555 Escobar St. in Martinez.
For further information on the primary election and key dates, go to www.cocovote.us.
“The Elections office is running full steam ahead, with a few different elections happening this year,” said Debi Cooper, Contra Costa registrar of voters. “Our staff is available to help Contra Costa residents who are interested in running for office. We want to make sure that our constituents are aware of upcoming key dates for the elections happening in our county.”
The Contra Costa Elections Division is asking interested candidates to schedule an appointment through email at candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or by calling 925-335-7800. Walk-ins are accepted, but subject to the availability of staff. Appointments are available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Filing documents and information will be provided to interested constituents at their appointment. The process takes 20 minutes.
All visitors will be asked to check-in at the elections lobby and will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
