City Council hopefuls in Brentwood and Oakley have until Aug. 12 to file papers for their candidacies. Approved candidates for both cities will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8.
This year’s city council elections will be district-based as opposed to the at-large elections in previous years. Both cities approved district plans in the last year, based on 2020 Census population numbers. The data was used to determine appropriate district lines. This brings both elections in line with the California Voting Rights Act, which bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’ ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome. Brentwood has split into four districts, while Oakley has five.
Both cities will be holding city council elections for their respective districts 2 and 4. Candidates are required to be a resident and registered voter in the city and district that they hope to represent. Each city council term is four years.
Residents who are interested in running for either city council are urged to contact their city clerk and make an appointment to review the nomination packet and process, along with answering any questions.
“When someone has pulled papers to run for the upcoming City Council election, they are issued a packet of information that includes nomination papers which are circulated for signatures,” said Margaret Wimberly, Brentwood City Clerk. “Those papers are then filed with my office. The signatures on the papers are then examined by the County elections Department to verify that they are from registered voters residing within the District the potential candidate is running in. Once it is confirmed that they have 20 valid signatures, they are then considered qualified candidates.”
Oakley Deputy City Clerk Kim Snodgrass confirmed that the process was the same for potential candidates in Oakley.
As of press time, the following residents have declared their intent to run:
Brayden Haena - District 2
Sinziana Todor - District 2
Holley Bishop-Lopez - District 4
Anthony Oerlemans - District 4
Shannon Shaw - District 4
For additional information, visit the city’s website or call the city clerk.
