A Contra Costa County planning official granted land-use permits to two proposed unincorporated Bentwood commercial cannabis cultivation operators this week, despite vocal opposition from city officials and residents.
County Principal Planner Telma Moreira, who granted the permits, noted that both of the indoor facilities — Lifted Spirit Collective (planned for 5930 Balfour Road) and Diablo Valley Farms (at 4425 Sellers Ave.) — will be required to follow regulations that address the odor and security concerns, adding that the voting public previously paved a path for arrival of the businesses.
“When we approve a project, it is not based on the popularity, it’s not based on the amount of support,” Moreira said. “It’s strictly based on what the ordinance allows and the findings that need to be made.”
The proposed businesses don’t sit well with a host of East County residents who, prior to the decision, tried to sway the vote for about two hours by expressing a range of worries, including odor, safety threats, proximity to youth-gathering areas and added strain on code and law enforcement departments.
“Just because a project checks some boxes on some county paperwork does not mean it’s good for the city and for the community in general,” said Brentwood resident Sinziana Todor.
The proposed unincorporated Brentwood businesses are two of as many as eight cultivators and four cannabis storefront retailers countywide that could take root after a lengthy county application and selection process that stemmed from state voter approval of the Control, Regulate, and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act. That act gives local agencies the option of allowing and controlling commercial marijuana cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, retailers and testing laboratories.
Only three East County businesses — all cultivators — are included in the potential countywide grouping, with the aforementioned Lifted Spirit Collective and Diablo Valley Farms joined by Element 7. Element 7 is hoping to operate separate locations at 3645 Willow Way in Byron and 0 Chestnut St. in Brentwood.
Established entities will pay voter-approved county cannabis taxes at annual rates of up to $7 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation) and up to 4% of gross receipts for all other cannabis businesses, including retailers, bringing in an estimated $1.7 million to $4.4 million annually to fund general county expenses such as public safety, health services and environmental protection.
Moreira indicated each project’s over 30 land-use permit conditions of approval are meant to tamp down project impacts.
Key conditions of approval mandate strict security and odor control, two concerns repeated numerous times by residents prior to the decision.
“If we have a facility that is legal they will have the legal obligation to comply with several requirements of county and state law,” she said.
Diablo Valley Farms owner Bob Nunn said this week that odor and security won’t be an issue with his endeavor: a microplant nursery facility using two existing 10,000-square-foot greenhouses.
The operation will grow plant seeds to 4-to-6-inch seedlings before shipping them out for off-site planting prior to any odor materializing.
“The odor comes from the development of THC post-flowering, from the resin on the cannabis bud,” Nunn said. “We sell these before flowering, so there isn’t any odor.”
Project documents indicate that Diablo Valley Farms security will include chain-link fence with razor wire; a coded facility entrance via a video-monitored sliding gate; and video surveillance of other aspects, including the cultivated product.
Nunn shook off any associated crime concerns.
“Really? Someone is going to break in and steal a three-week-old seedling and take it to their house and grow it for six months?” he said, rhetorically.
Lifted Spirit Collective, meanwhile, aims to establish a vertically integrated cannabis business, including cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution within a 21,241-square-foot expanded agricultural processing facility, according to county documents.
Security and product handling protocols were developed by security contractor Bay Alarm and include motion sensors, cameras, loading procedures, security fencing, secured gates, motion sensor lighting, an intercom/announcement system, safes, vaults and security training for personnel.
Its odor-control measures would include the use of odor-mitigating exhaust systems and a negative air pressure air system to prevent odors from escaping the facility, according to county documents.
“We do want to better this community,” said applicant Oscar Burrola Jr. “I hear a lot of people voicing negative opinions, but the people voted for this to enact and actually happen. I thank the county for doing their due diligence and ensuring we have proper facilities, safe facilities going up.”
Residents and city officials, however, still have concerns.
Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall said the Diablo Valley Farms land-use application should be disqualified since its Sellers Avenue location is within 1,000 feet of a youth center, Sunset Sports Complex, in violation of county requirements.
East County resident Tricia Bello-Kunkel agreed, adding that eight men wielding high-powered guns recently stormed a legal pot farm in Patterson.
“When that happens here and the bullets are flying, the county will be held liable,” she said.
Moreira noted that a park, like Brentwood’s Sunset Sports Complex, is not considered a youth center, according to the county’s established definitions.
The public has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 to formally appeal the decision, something Nunn said he’s expecting.
“That is OK,” he said. “We are completely within compliance of the county’s recommendations.”
Nunn indicated that his operation could launch fairly quickly if the land-use permit decision holds up, while Burrola Jr. did not specify an opening timeline.
To read county staff reports for both proposed projects, visit https://bit.ly/34U0wbv.
