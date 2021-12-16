Carey brothers to turn off the mic after 35 years

James and Morris Carey of Brentwood waxed nostalgic on Dec. 14 as they sat down to record the penultimate episode of their long-running radio show On The House with the Carey Brothers.
“I had more fun meeting people from all over the United States,” Morris Carey, 75, said in a press release. “More than anything I could have imagined. It has been a wonderful, unexpected and extremely fulfilling experience.”
Morris said they are ending the show because they want to spend more time on their home remodeling business.
The first broadcast of On the House aired on Jan. 2, 1987, kicking off a weekly radio series that would air for the next 35 years as the brothers gave home improvement advice to call-in listeners and interviewing guests in the studio. The program was nationally syndicated in 1992, airing on more than 300 radio affiliates at the height of its popularity, according to the press release.
Recording one of the last episodes of the show, the brothers reminisced on air about their long broadcast history, chatting with industry friends such as former radio station executives and playing clips from old holiday specials featuring guests like Dom DeLuise and Carl Reiner. More than once, James raised his cellphone to take pictures with his guests and production crew.
“We are so pleased and proud to have been welcomed into the homes of millions of listeners, viewers and readers,” said James, 63. In addition to their weekly broadcast, the brothers have also appeared on morning programs on CBS and ABC over the course of their broadcast history and have written three books in the “For Dummies” series about remodeling and home maintenance.
“I truly am going to miss what we do, because I have a lot of fun doing it,” Morris said during a break in recording. “I think I’m going to enjoy a little bit more free time to spend with my wife and family.”
While the Carey brothers will no longer be producing new radio shows, their content will continue to be available as they pass ownership of their website, digital content and social media channels to Today’s Homeowner Media, run by Danny Lipford, on Jan. 1. Lipford is the host of his own weekly radio show, Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford, as well as a podcast and long-running television series.
“We are confident that Danny will take good care of the folks that have come to depend on us to help them care for their piece of the Great American Dream,” the brothers wrote in a statement on their website. “We can’t think of anyone to whom we would rather pass on the torch.”
The equipment used by the Careys to record their weekly series will be donated to the Pittsburg Historical Museum for use by local high school and college students who are interested in careers in broadcasting.
As for the brothers, they said they will remain busy operating Carey Brothers Remodeling, their home improvement business in Brentwood. The free time created by the end of the radio show will allow the brothers to dedicate even more of themselves to Carey Brothers Remodeling, said James.
“We’ll have a little more time to spend with that and a little bit more time for family,” Morris added. “I think that’s really the most important part.”
The final episode of the On The House with the Carey Brothers radio program will air on Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. PST. A list of radio stations that broadcast the show, including KGO Radio (810 AM in San Francisco), can be found at www.onthehouse.com.
