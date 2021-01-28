The town’s Community Services District (CSD) board welcomed a new face in December when Carolyn Graham was sworn in for her first term as director.
Graham is now the third woman in the town’s history to serve on the five-member board, which includes retired individuals, parents with young children and working professionals.
Graham has lived in town since 2011 when she moved from San Ramon with her husband, Bob, their four cats and one dog. She said the move to a house on the water fulfilled a dream she had cherished for years.
“We are longtime boaters and kept our boat at the marina before moving here, and we loved living on the water,” Graham said. “What far exceeded our expectations is the community of Discovery Bay. Not only our friends and neighbors, but the many events and recreational activities. And when someone needs help, people are always there.”
Carolyn said she decided to run for the CSD board because she felt she could get involved and do some good for the community. She saw big issues arising – like the renovation of the community center pool – and felt interaction between residents and the town could be improved.
“We need to listen and respond to people,” said Graham. “For several years, people told me when they asked a question, the standard answer they would get was they should come to a meeting. That does not always work for people, and with so many communications now online, we should take advantage of that where possible.”
She said she intends to continue the tradition of supporting stakeholders and partners such as the Division of Boating and Waterways, Reclamation 800 District, Save the California Delta Alliance and CalTrans, noting their help is essential to ensuring the wonderful lifestyle available in Discovery Bay.
During her campaign, Graham leaned on friends to help get the word out and garner support. Eve Ferrante was one of those friends and said she had fun working with Graham and believes Graham will work toward positive change.
“Carolyn has good, good leadership,” Ferrante said. “I’ve seen her in action in our yacht club and the Lions. She knows how to pull people together and get stuff done. She has a great background in running different departments within a company. And she is retired, so she has the time to put into it, and that’s a big thing.”
As part of the CSD Board, Graham said the goals she discussed during her campaign haven’t changed, only become more focused.
“I’m still concerned about the appearance of the entire town – the landscaping and sound walls,” she said. “With input from the town, I want to work on the activities and amenities in the town, especially at the community center and in the parks . . . we are working on the linear park on Clipper Drive and I think it’s going to be wonderful.”
She also wants to continue maintaining and improving infrastructure for water and wastewater systems and improve the overall quality of life in town through communications with residents about how and why decisions are made and money is spent.
During her free time, Graham said she enjoys boating, golfing and participating in her clubs. She looks forward to a time when she can once again enjoy the restaurants and other amenities currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My drive and my passion is to make improvements on where we are and look toward the future and see what else can be done to keep the magic in our little town,” she said. “It really is a special place.”
