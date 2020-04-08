The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating an accident in Brentwood that occurred early Wednesday morning and required one driver to be evacuated from the scene by a medical helicopter.
Witnesses reported one of the drivers involved ran a red light at the intersection of Marsh Creek and Vasco roads shortly before 8 a.m., said CHP Officer Donnie Thomas.
According to Thomas, the driver of an Infiniti G35 travelling south on Vasco Road was turning left onto Marsh Creek Road when the driver of a Honda Pilot travelling north on Vasco entered the intersection against the light and collided with the Infiniti.
The driver of the Infiniti was initially reported to be unresponsive, but was conscious when firefighters arrived, said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District helicopter landed at the nearby Los Medanos College campus and transported the injured driver to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
The driver of the Honda refused treatment and was released by paramedics at the scene.
Both vehicles suffered major damage, and traffic through the intersection was disrupted while operations were active.
