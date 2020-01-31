Earlier this month the Contra Costa Anti-Violence Support Effort (CASE) team, led by a Pittsburg Police Department task force officer, launched an investigation after receiving information from the state Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS) that a Bethel Island resident had firearms registered to him despite being prohibited. Further investigation found he attempted to purchase silencers through the mail.
The CASE team obtained a search warrant for his residence from a judge.
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, CASE agents executed the search warrant at the residence on the 2000 block of Taylor Road in Bethel Island. CASE agents seized four AR-15-style assault rifles, nine handguns, 10 rifles, one shotgun, four lower receivers, one silencer, 20 large capacity magazines, and approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
The man was arrested. He is identified as 57-year-old Jeffery Irvine. Irvine was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) on the following charges:
- Manufacturing an assault rifle
- Possession of an assault rifle
- Prohibited person in possession of a firearm
- Prohibited person in possession of ammunition
- Ghost gun
- Illegal transfer of a firearm
Irvine was being held at the MDF, in lieu of $240,000 bail. He has since bailed out.
The CASE Team is a joint effort by the Office of the Sheriff, California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Pittsburg Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Contra Costa County Probation Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. CASE was created in November 2011 as a collaborative effort to reduce violent crimes in Contra Costa, especially those related to illegal firearms.
