The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the 2020 Census process but isn’t expected to impede its timely completion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The nationwide crisis has postponed field operations, including the homeless count and in-person delivery of paper questionnaires to rural areas that don’t receive mail, but the bureau fully expects to deliver each state’s Census counts to the president’s desk by the constitutionally mandated date of Dec. 31, said Jeffrey Enos, deputy regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We are monitoring the situation day by day and making adjustments as needed,” Enos said. “I am confident in the Census bureau. We are keeping the health and safety of our employees as our No. 1 priority.”
The Census process, completed every 10 years, counts every person living in the U.S. and five U.S. territories. Results dictate: the distribution of billions in federal funds for fire departments, hospitals, schools, roads and other resources; the number of each state’s House of Representative seats; school district boundaries; congressional and state legislative districts; and where new schools, roads and community services are needed.
Short questionnaires were sent to U.S. homes by March 20 with an invitation to respond online or by phone or mail by Aug. 14.
Despite the pandemic, 46.2% of nationwide households have self-answered thus far, which meets Census bureau projections for this period in the process, Enos said, noting that all resident response methods are functioning normally during the pandemic.
Locally, California’s response rate is at 46.1%, with Brentwood at 56.5%, Oakley at 49% and Antioch at 47.5%. The county average is 53.8%.
“The Census is on, and people are responding in great numbers,” Enos said. “I think the American public knows the Census is important and knows that the Census is one of the pillars of our democracy.”
It’s expected that Census bureau field operations could restart in the middle of this month, with others in early May, but Enos stressed that bureau leadership is carefully monitoring conditions and following state and federal health officials’ guidance.
Households are encouraged to respond soon to limit the number of in-person visits bureau officials will need to make to nonrespondents, Enos said.
The questionnaire, which includes 10 basic questions about the respondent’s household and its residents, does not ask about immigration or citizenship status, and individual records are kept confidential from local, state and federal government agencies and public and private organizations.
Amid nationwide shelter-in-place orders, households should count all permanent residents as of April 1, meaning that out-of-town college students forced home by the pandemic but with plans to return to out-of-area colleges should be counted at their college residence.
Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said the Census process is vital for the future.
“A number of federal, state and county spending programs have a feature where dollars are returned to communities,” he said. “Billions of dollars are spent on schools, roads, public works and other vital programs each year based on Census data. Businesses use Census data to decide where to locate stores, offices and manufacturing facilities bringing enhanced retail opportunities and creating jobs.”
Responses can be entered at my2020census.gov, over the phone or by mail, with phone and mail response directions found on the invitations delivered to households.
For more information on the Census or how to fill out the questionnaire, visit my2020census.gov.
