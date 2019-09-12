In anticipation of the upcoming Jewish New Year (Sept. 20 to 22), Chabad of the Delta has announced its High Holiday services schedule.
“They will be warm, friendly, traditional, and open to all,” said Chabad Executive Director Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid.
All are welcome to services at Chabad, free of charge, regardless of background or affiliation. Membership is not required to join, and there are no prerequisites. All prayers will combine the original Hebrew and translated English. A special children’s program will accompany the adult services.
Services will be held on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at Chabad of the Delta at 2295 Tilton Lane in Brentwood. Service on Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement (Sept. 29 to 30) will be held at the Clarion Hotel in Concord at 1050 Burnett Ave.
For more information about High Holiday Services, or about Chabad, call 925-420-4999, email Info@JewishDelta.com, or visit www.JewishDelta.com.
Rosh Hashanah
• Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
Evening Services: Welcoming the New Year, followed by a Community Rosh Hashanah Dinner. RSVP required. Please call 925-420-4999 for reservations.
Chabad of the Delta, 2295 Tilton Lane, Brentwood
• Thursday and Friday, Sept. 21 and 22, 10 a.m.
Morning Services and Sounding of the Shofar, followed by a Kiddush Buffet
Chabad of the Delta, 2295 Tilton Lane, Brentwood
• Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.
Children’s Program folowed by Family Shofar Blowing
Chabad of the Delta, 2295 Tilton Lane, Brentwood
Yom Kippur
• Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Evening Services: “Kol Nidrei” & Holiday Opening
1050 Burnett Ave., Concord
• Saturday, Sept. 30
9:30 a.m.: Morning Services, including “Yizkor” (Remembering the Departed) at 11:30 a.m.; 5 p.m.: Ne’ila (Closing Service) / Final Shofar Blast / Havdalla / Deluxe Buffet “Break-Fast”
The Clariton Hotel, 1050 Burnett Ave., Concord
