Chabad’s Open Door Policy Welcomes Everyone In anticipation of the upcoming Jewish New Year (Sept. 15–25), Chabad of the Delta has announced its High Holiday Services schedule.
They will be “warm, friendly, traditional, and open to all,” says Chabad’s Executive Director Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid. All are welcome to Services at Chabad, free of charge, regardless of background or affiliation.
Membership is not required to join, and there are no prerequisites. All prayers will combine the original Hebrew and translated English.
