The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual list of award winners who will be recognized for commitment, dedication and contributions to the community at a gala event Friday, March 6.
Citizen of the Year: Michael Rucker
“I was so surprised and blown away,” said Rucker, an 11-year veteran of the Brentwood Police Department who works as a youth liaison officer and executive director of Brentwood Police Activities League. “I did not expect it at all; it’s completely surreal.”
According to Lynn Gursky, organizer of the gala, Rucker was the top vote getter in nominations submitted to the chamber this year and is being honored for his work with the youth of Brentwood and his commitment to the Brentwood Police Activities League.
Business of the Year: Del Sol Energy
“We are extremely grateful for the community and businesses for recognizing us,” said CEO Josh Aldrich. “The community is full of great businesses, and we are thankful the hard work from our employees has paid off.”
Gursky added that all of the nominations received for Del Sol mentioned the company’s contributions to the community as a whole.
Nonprofit of the Year: Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
“Everyone involved with Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble has worked so hard over the last couple of years to promote and elevate the work we are doing,” said Artistic Director Helen Dixon. “We are proud to be recognized as an organization that enhances the quality of life for the citizens of Brentwood and other Far East Bay communities. We can’t thank the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce enough.”
Chamber Director: Gerald Johnson
Ambassador of the Year: Lucky Chan
The gala will take place Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at McCauley Estate Vineyards, 2525 Sunset Road, in Brentwood. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.bit.ly/brentwoodchambergala. For more information, call 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
