Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is preparing an initiative called “Win/Win Networking” to help local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The program begins Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will continue weekly through Jan. 29, 2020. The program is designed to not only allow individuals to network but will also aim to teach them how to do so in ways that benefit their business.
Kerri Fritsch, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s implementer of Win/Win Networking, said the initiative will help businesspeople learn how to ask for what they want and need from their sales staff. It will also teach them how to build their “30-second infomercial” to market themselves to potential clients and colleagues.
“It’s not business-specific,” Fritsch said. “It’s about promoting business ideas and building relationships and referrals.”
Meetings will be held at the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. To join, visit the office, register at www.brentwoodchamber.com or call 925-634-3344.
