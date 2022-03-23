Changes in Oakley city hierarchy

Oakley Leaders recently announced they have hired a new assistant to the city manager and public information officer.
Felicia Escover comes to Oakley with 10 years of experience in local government, having most recently been assistant to the city manager for Vallejo.
She began her career as an intern with the Redwood City Fire Department and since has advanced through three public sector organizations and six departments having worked in human services, organizational development, utilities, and city administration in a variety of roles. In her new role as assistant to the city manager in Oakley, she’ll work on special projects and lead efforts related to public information and community engagement.
“I am pleased to have Felicia join Team Oakley,” said City Manager Joshua McMurray. “She brings a unique skill set and experience that spans multiple areas of local government.”
Escover said she’s excited for the future.
“I’m honored to have been selected for this role and have the opportunity to work with our City Council and community during an exciting time in the city’s story,” Escover said. “I look forward to working with the incredible team at the City of Oakley and supporting the city however I can.”
In addition to her role with the city, she is on the executive board for the Municipal Management Association of Northern California, a member of Women Leading Government, and on the California League of Cities Public Safety Policy Committee. She holds an MS in Human Resource Management from the University of Southern California and a BS in Business Administration from Cal State East Bay.
Escover’s selection is the result of a recruitment process that began in December 2021, when the city announced the opening of the position. Escover was selected from 70 applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.