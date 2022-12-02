Chanukah celebration set for Brentwood City Park Dec. 18

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The Chabad of the Delta Jewish Center will host its annual Chanukah celebration in City Park

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Chabad of the Delta and surrounding communities as we light the grand Menorah on Sunday Dec. 18 at 4,30 p.m. at Brentwood City Park.

Community leaders will participate in kindling the giant “Menorah of Freedom” along with fun activities for everyone including:

  • Chanukah crafts, glitter art and photo opportunities
  • Traditional latkes and doughnuts
  • A grand raffle
  • Fire and led performer Aaron Zamarron

