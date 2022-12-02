Chanukah celebration set for Brentwood City Park Dec. 18

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Chabad of the Delta and surrounding communities as we light the grand Menorah on Sunday Dec. 18 at 4,30 p.m. at Brentwood City Park.
Community leaders will participate in kindling the giant “Menorah of Freedom” along with fun activities for everyone including:
- Chanukah crafts, glitter art and photo opportunities
- Traditional latkes and doughnuts
- A grand raffle
- Fire and led performer Aaron Zamarron
For many, Chanukah prompts warm, loving memories from their childhood. They light the Menorah every night of the eight-night holiday. These lights offer warmth, joy, strength, inspiration and renews their sense of identity.
Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid, director of the Chabad of the Delta Jewish Center, describes Chanukah as “a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition. In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”
East Contra Costa residents join millions the world over promoting the universal message that good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.
