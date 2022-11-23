The suspect arrested in connection with a 'road rage' incident involving a gun in the O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road area on Friday, Nov. 18 is out of custody because charges were dropped as of Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Brentwood Police located Omar Massoud, 25, of Antioch, with the assistance of East County residents and was detained inside of the Pet Food Express in Antioch at noon.
The car Massoud was driving was determined to be the same car described in the road rage incident to police dispatch and was parked in front of the Pet Food Express, according to a statement on the Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page.
