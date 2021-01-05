Chevron USA will pay $147,000 to settle air quality violations at its oil refinery in Contra Costa County, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The settlement covers 29 violations from 2016 through 2018.
“The district has the most stringent air quality regulations in the nation to safeguard public health and air quality in the region,” said Executive Officer Jack Broadbent. “This settlement is part of an ongoing process to ensure that Chevron is held accountable and follows all state, local and federal permit conditions to protect the health of those in neighboring communities.”
The district said the violations ranged from improper flaring and complaints about odor at the refinery to excessive emissions. All violations were corrected.
Settlement funds are used by the district for inspection and enforcement activities.
