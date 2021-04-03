A 4-year-old girl was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland after she was struck by a car while riding in a motorized toy car in Oakley, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. A second victim, a 6-year-old girl, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A driver collided with two children operating a motorized toy car in Oakley sending both children to the hospital Friday afternoon, April 2.
One victim, a 4-year-old girl, was taken by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland after suffering an injury to her head. The second victim, a 6-year-old girl, was transported by ground to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) incident report stated that her injuries were minor.
The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on the 1300 block of Portsmouth Drive.
An ECCFPD spokesperson stated that the driver of the car that struck the children was traveling around 10 mph at the time of the accident. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the Oakley Police Department’s (OPD) investigation.
ECCFPD Engine 53 responded to the accident scene, while the crew from Engine 52 and a battalion chief established a helicopter landing zone on a softball field in Nunn-Wilson Family Park on Oxford Drive.
The OPD investigation in the accident is continuing.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
