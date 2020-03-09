Circus of Smiles to visit Brentwood Library

The Brentwood Library is running away to the circus Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m.
The Circus of Smiles will visit Brentwood for the first time with a madcap performance full of juggling, jumps and general clowning around in the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. No registration is required for this free event, which is brought to you by the Friends of the Brentwood Library. All ages and abilities are welcome.
The Circus of Smiles is a Bay Area-based company that spreads joy throughout the world. The Circus regularly partners with community organizations such as hospitals, shelters, schools and elder care facilities, among others.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you require special accommodations at this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit ccclib.org/programs.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.