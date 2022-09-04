Citizen’s Academy offers glimpse into sheriff’s office

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff recently held a Citizen’s Academy for East County residents that was intended to provide further understanding of the department’s mission, duties, responsibilities and services.

East County residents recently got a glimpse of the sheriff’s office inner workings during a Citizen’s Academy during six weeks in June and July at the Sheriff’s Delta Station in Brentwood.

The course provided residents with an inside look at the Office of the Sheriff and its mission, duties and services.

Each week, a different department within the Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation, explaining its role in public safety. Among those included were investigations, K-9, Marine Patrol and search and rescue.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription