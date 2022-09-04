Citizen’s Academy offers glimpse into sheriff’s office

East County residents recently got a glimpse of the sheriff’s office inner workings during a Citizen’s Academy during six weeks in June and July at the Sheriff’s Delta Station in Brentwood.
The course provided residents with an inside look at the Office of the Sheriff and its mission, duties and services.
Each week, a different department within the Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation, explaining its role in public safety. Among those included were investigations, K-9, Marine Patrol and search and rescue.
The academy was free and open to the public. Delta Station Commander Lt. Mark Johnson said he feels citizen academies are important tools for the public.
“I think having a citizen’s academy gives the community a deeper understanding of the services we provide and the role we all play in keeping our community safe,” Johnson said.
About 20 participants in the class came each week to see and take part in demonstrations, including driving a police car and learning what goes into a traffic stop. Participants were also treated to a demonstration by K-9 officers and their dogs, and a tour of a marine patrol vessel.
“I learned quite a bit,” said Bethel Island resident Robert Kenny. “There are different ways to do law enforcement, and I enjoyed learning about this and how they do things. They did a good job making their presentations, and that was where I learned the most about the various subjects.”
Kenny said he joined the class because it gave him an opportunity to get out and meet new people while learning about the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the fall Citizen’s Academy to be held in Martinez beginning on Sept. 22 and running for six consecutive Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and one Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
