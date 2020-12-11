The Brentwood City Council will present two alternative options to fill a vacancy on the City Council created by the election of former Vice Mayor Joel Bryant to the Office of Mayor. Alternatives include a special election or election by appointment consistent with state election law.
Since 1949, there have been 18 vacancies on the Brentwood City Council, and these were filled 16 times by appointment. The two vacancies filled by special election occurred when the vacancy resulted from a resignation, not an election vacancy (1984, 2005).
Residents are encouraged to participate during the city's council meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. The proceedings can be viewed virtually at: https://www.brentwoodca.gov/councilmeetingonline.
The mayor is an elected position, serving four-year terms. The City Council members are elected and serve four-year terms. The City Council elections are held in November of even numbered years.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.