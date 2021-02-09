The City of Brentwood would like residents to consider applying to become Brentwood’s representatives on various vacant Contra Costa County boards and commissions. Currently, the city has three vacancies:
- Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District Board of Trustee
- Contra Costa County Library Commission
- Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory
For more information, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/boards/vacancies.asp.
Application deadline is 5p.m. on 2/19/2021.
