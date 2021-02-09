Brentwood City Logo

The City of Brentwood would like residents to consider applying to become Brentwood’s representatives on various vacant Contra Costa County boards and commissions. Currently, the city has three vacancies:

  • Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District Board of Trustee
  • Contra Costa County Library Commission
  • Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory

For more information, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/boards/vacancies.asp.

Application deadline is 5p.m. on 2/19/2021.

