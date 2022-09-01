ANTIOCH City Council did not appoint Cornelius “Con” Johnson as its city manager despite Mayor Lamar Thorpe calling for a special meeting during a press conference on Aug. 22 to do just that.
Thorpe’s call for this special meeting was in response to eight Antioch police officers being placed under investigation for “crimes of moral turpitude” by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.
“I can say that currently of the 57 patrol officers in our department, eight are under investigation by the FBI and (the county District Attorney’s) Office. That’s about 15% of our patrol officers or an estimated 10% of the Antioch Police Force. For those who are familiar with the process, you know that at some point a criminal grand jury will be handling the case, and, as a result, could increase the number of officers under investigation,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe discussed a recent meeting with the Antioch Police Officers Association and said that in light of the investigation that Antioch’s police officers need to have stable leadership. “I wanted to let our Antioch Police Officers Association know that I hear them and I hear them loud and clear,” Thorpe said. “That is why I want to announce I will be calling for a special meeting where we can officially appoint Con Johnson as our permanent city manager and subsequently appoint Dr. Steve Ford as our permanent chief of police.”
Thorpe said that once Johnson was appointed as permanent city manager, Antioch’s Interim Chief of Police, Steve Ford, Ph.D, would also be appointed to the position permanently.
“Once officially in place, we will move to appoint Dr. Steve Ford as chief of police permanently,” Thorpe said. “As part of our police reform initiative, we were setting out to develop a process that permanently establishes how we hire the chief of police. But given the circumstances today, we just can’t wait for that process. The uncertainty of this investigation leads me to believe we do need stability at the city and the police department.”
The special meeting was held Aug. 26 with the closed session scheduled early in the meeting.Two people spoke against the appointment of Johnson, saying he was not qualified for the job.
“I cannot believe what is going on down here at the city council,” commented Antioch resident Mark Jordan. “It is a clown car on fire. You would propose to hire a man who is absolutely unqualified and to have a non-open process. You should all be ashamed if you vote to do this. Open the process up or hire that person” pointing to Assistant City Manager Rosanna Bayon Moore.
There was some support for Johnson during public comments from Ralph Hernandez.
“I do support the appointment of him becoming a permanent city manager. He has a background from before, elsewhere. But it’s what he has done here that I think has been positive.”
After public comments, council members met during a closed session. Following the session, City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith stated that the City Council considered one item, the appointment of city manager, and that there was “no reportable action.” In contrast to the announcement made previously by Thorpe, there was no call for the permanent appointment of Chief of Police.
Johnson was initially brought on as interim City Manager after former City Manager Ron Bernal ended his position during the end of 2021. Johnson’s Interim contract ends Dec. 21, 2022.
