The County will be operating a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Antioch Community Center from April 15 through April 25 during the hours of 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but the service is first come, first served. If you have not received your vaccination and are interested, you are welcome to participate.
City of Antioch announces walk-in vaccination clinic at the Antioch Community Center
