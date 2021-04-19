Vaccine
Photo Courtesy of Metro Creative

The County will be operating a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Antioch Community Center from April 15 through April 25 during the hours of 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but the service is first come, first served. If you have not received your vaccination and are interested, you are welcome to participate.

