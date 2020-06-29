The City of Brentwood is proud to produce high quality water that continues to comply with federal and state standards for safe drinking water. The tables included in the 2019 report have been compiled to show what substances were detected in Brentwood’s drinking water during 2019. Although the average readings on all of the substances listed within these tables are under the Maximum Contaminant Level, the Water Operations Division feels it is important that City water consumers know exactly what was detected and how much of the substance was present in the water.
To view the City of Brentwood 2019 Annual Water Quality Report and to learn more about Brentwood’s drinking water, please visit
English www.brentwoodca.gov/awqr
Español www.brentwoodca.gov/spanish-awqr
Hard copies of the report are available by calling (925) 516-6000 and will be at City Hall upon reopening.
Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua para beber. Favor de comunicarse City of Brentwood a 150 City Park Way para asistirlo en español.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.