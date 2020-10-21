The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from interested residents the following Commissions and Committees. Applicants must reside within the City limits, all applications are due by Friday, December 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.
Arts Commission: The Arts Commission is an advisory Commission to the City Council made up of five (5) Brentwood residents. Applicants for this Commission must reside within the City limits. This Commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month. Arts Commissioners make recommendations to the City Council on various arts matters. Commissioners should be knowledgeable about, and represent a cross section and distribution of membership among, the major art and cultural fields which may include one or more of the following art disciplines: architectural arts, dance, art education, fiber arts, literature, music, painting, performing arts, photography, ceramics, sculpture, murals, visual, functional art, and crafts. Two Commissionappointments are currently available (Two vacancies due to term expiration on 12/31/2020).
Brentwood Neighborhood Committee: The Brentwood Neighborhood Committee (BNC) is an advisory committee made up of eleven (11) Brentwood residents. Applicants must reside within the City limits. Meetings begin at 6:00 p.m. and are held on the second Wednesday of each month. The Committee serves to celebrate community pride by planning and assisting with special events to bring residents together to enjoy the neighborhoods, parks, and the historic downtown such as "Home of the Season" program and National Night Out, and assists with the annual Christmas tree lighting. Four Committee appointments are currently available (four terms expiring on 12/31/2020).
Park and Recreation Commission: The Park and Recreation Commission is an advisory commission to the City Council made up of five (5) Brentwood residents. Applicants for this Commission must reside within the City limits. This Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. The Commission makes recommendations on park and recreation facility designs, use of City parks and recreation facilities, and provides feedback and recommendations in regard to program and facility rules, regulations, policies, and procedures. Two vacancies (one term expiring on 12/31/2020, and one vacancy due to a resignation of a term that was set to expire on 12/31/2020).
Planning Commission: Applicants for this Commission must reside within the City limits. This fivemember Commission meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Typical Commission duties include: providing recommendations to the City Council on General Plan amendments, specific plan amendments, rezonings, and changes to the Zoning Ordinance. Examples of other duties include making decisions on design reviews, residential subdivisions, and conditional use permits. Three Commission appointments are currently available due to term expirations on 12/31/2020.
Applications are available at City Hall, 150 City Park Way, or by calling 925.516.5400, or on our website www.brentwoodca.gov. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 925.516.5440 or via e-mail at CityClerk@brentwoodca.gov. The review of applications will not take place until after the seating of a new Mayor in December, 2020. It is anticipated that appointments will be confirmed by the City Council in early 2021.
