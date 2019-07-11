The City of Brentwood is working to facilitate more employment opportunities in Brentwood. City staff want to ensure the jobs that are grown and drawn here match the skills and aspirations of residents.
“The best pitch we have when talking to a major employer is that the talented people they need to make their business successful are already here in Brentwood suffering long commutes,” said Terrence Grindall, Brentwood’s assistant city manager. “Yet we don’t have evidence to back up that assertion. This survey is intended to help city staff, and more importantly, businesses, understand Brentwood workforce dynamics.”
This survey can be accessed through the city’s website or directly at www.opentownhall.com/7603. The survey is confidential, and all employed Brentwood residents are encouraged to fill out the 10-question survey. “We need good data to attract the right jobs to Brentwood,” Grindall said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.