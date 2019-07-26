The City of Brentwood will be opening the Brentwood Community Center and the Brentwood Senior Activity Center for weekend hours as Cooling Centers based on the excessive heat forecast.
Cooling Center location and weekend hours: Brentwood Senior Activity Center:
193 Griffith Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513
Saturday- Sunday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)
Brentwood Community Center:
35 Oak Street, Brentwood, CA 94513
Saturday- Sunday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)
In addition, the Brentwood Community Center and the Senior Center are designated as cooling centers over the summer month's mid-week during regular operating hours:
Brentwood Senior Activity Center:
Monday- Thursday (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.), Fridays (9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.).
Brentwood Community Center:
Monday- Friday (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.)
