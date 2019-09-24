The City of Brentwood designates the Brentwood Community Center and Brentwood Senior Activity Center as cooling centers during regular operating hours. The city is reminding residents the facilities will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25 during this latest heat advisory forecast issued by the National Weather Service.
Cooling center locations and hours:
• Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St.
Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Brentwood Senior Activity Center, 193 Griffith Lane
Monday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
