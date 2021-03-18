As the city’s population continues to climb, a key piece of infrastructure will grow to keep pace with future residents.
Crews are in the early stages of expanding the capacity of the city’s Elkins Way wastewater treatment plant, which is charged with treating raw wastewater collected from across the city.
The plant’s 5-million-gallon-a-day capacity is quickly reaching its limit. By 2023, the plant will accommodate up to 6.4 million gallons a day — an amount expected to accommodate the city’s buildout population of 92,336.
The city’s current population of around 62,000 generates about 4 million gallons of wastewater per day.
“As the plant is nearing capacity, the project is needed to service current and final buildout of the city, per the current general plan,” said Jack Dhaliwal, assistant director of public works in a city staff report.
The $65 million expansion effort, paid for via a California State Water Resources Control Board Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, launched in August 2020. It’s expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Richmond-based C. Overaa and Co., which is completing the work, is in the early state of construction, working on the underground utilities and pouring concrete for the foundation of structures, said Public Information Officer Gregory Lawson.
“The current wastewater treatment plant is reaching its capacity, which means the city will not be able to allow any further residential and commercial development without this expansion project,” he said.
The current plant, which has 237 miles of sewer mains and lateral connections and receives wastewater from over 19,760 connections, discharges treated and disinfected effluent that meets drinking water standards into Marsh Creek. A portion of the plant’s treated water is also recycled for use in landscaping, parks and some businesses.
For more information on the city’s wastewater treatment plant, visit https://bit.ly/2NpJUT4.
