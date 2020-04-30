The City of Brentwood has committed up to $50,000 to assist organizations providing groceries and meals to needy city residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community groups and programs serving Brentwood residents can apply for initial grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to offset grocery or meal-providing costs to homebound Brentwood seniors or other city residents.
The city expects to recoup most of the provided funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Kerry Breen, director of finance and information systems.
“We want to help as many people as we can,” Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor said.
Councilmember Karen Rarey initially suggested the aid go toward meals for homebound seniors only. But the council decided it would be for both that population and other city residents struggling during the pandemic and the ensuing shelter-in-place order.
Seniors are at an especially high risk of dying from COVID-19, strengthening the need for them to shelter in place during the pandemic, and community aid organizations are seeing an increase in local residents and families seeking help, officials said.
Nationwide, nearly 80% of all COVID-19 fatalities have been among people 65 or older, meaning that seniors should stay home, Rarey said. But if all did, then about 13,000 Brentwood residents would be homebound.
Jeff Schults, a director of the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church H.O.P.E. House food and clothing distribution ministry, said the current need extends beyond seniors. He’s seen an estimated 50% jump in the needy population amid the pandemic.
The organization currently serves hundreds of families and well over 1,000 people monthly.
“We have many single, fixed-income senior residents who come down, and their needs are significantly different from a family of six or a family of eight,” he said.
It’s expected that the funding will assist a number of already established local meal or grocery-providing organizations or programs, such as Meals on Wheels, the CC Café, the Contra Costa Food Bank and Brentwood Strong.
Meals on Wheels and the CC Café deliver meals to seniors, while the Contra Costa Food Bank offers free produce and groceries to everyone at a number of different sites.
The grassroots Brentwood Strong organization delivers free groceries to residents in need or volunteer shoppers for at-risk sheltered residents who pay for their own items.
“It’s a difficult time for all of us right now but more difficult for some,” said Councilmember Claudette Staton.
City staff expect to evaluate submitted applications, which must answer select questions, on a first-come, first-served basis, with funds likely awarded within a week of application submission, said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden. Organizations may reapply with 15 days of original requests, pending available remaining funds.
For more information, or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2KHh3EZ.
