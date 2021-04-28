The City of Brentwood, in collaboration with the East County Senior Coalition and a host of other agencies, held a free senior resource health and safety fair this week.
An estimated 180 preregistered vehicles streamed through the Brentwood Senior Activity Center parking lot on April 26, scooping up supplies at various stops.
The distributed essentials included health, safety and emergency roadside kits and boxes of solid foods.
“It's solid foods, it’s staple foods, a 30-pound box we are giving away,” said Tim Lear, president of the East County Senior Coalition.
Visitors were also offered COVID-19 vaccinations, provided they registered prior to the event, Lear said.
Jim Fridas, one of the many volunteers who turned out to distribute the supplies, said the recipients and volunteers benefited from the event.
“If we were not here, what good would we be?” Fridas asked. “There are people who need help, who need food.”
Lear said a similar event is scheduled for Pittsburg in May.
For more information on the event, or other resources available through the East County Senior Coalition, visit https://eastcountyseniors.wordpress.com.
