The Brentwood City Council has penciled-in a finalized spot for a modern public art piece delayed over its previous disputed location.
Maine artist Seth Palmiter’s stainless steel piece — featuring sunset-colored triangles similar to designs the city has used to represent the Mount Diablo landscape — will now be erected in the Sand Creek median near The Streets of Brentwood.
Residents spoke out against a former suggested spot — the Balfour Road bypass median east of Highway 4, before Summerset Drive and just prior to the Brentwood Golf Club — in January, prompting the council to hold off on a decision.
“It looks a lot better (at the proposed Sand Creek location),” said City Councilman Johnny Rodriguez. “It doesn’t look as cluttered.”
Public speakers this time appeared to agree the Sand Creek median is a better location.
“All the pictures you see where (the sculpture) looks beautiful is where it has wide open spaces behind it, and on Balfour you do not get that,” said resident Frances Webster. “I think it looks much better on the Sand Creek property.”
The proposed 20-foot-high, 12-foot-wide, 57-foot-long creation is the second approved as part of a larger economic development-driven and council-approved Public Art Spaces project, aimed at constructing interesting and visible public art pieces at high profile locations.
City commissions had already pegged the revised Sand Creek Road location as one of three ideal art locations, along with the aforementioned Balfour Bypass median spot and Brentwood Boulevard alongside the police department. However, initial plans called for Palmiter’s piece to be situated at the Balfour spot.
“I think there are positive reasons to put it on Sand Creek,” Palmiter said, noting it will offer longer views and be seen from State Route 4 and the nearby overpass.
The up-to $192,500 piece will be paid for by the city’s public art acquisition, public art administration and capital infrastructure funding, with the art accounts comprising developer fees that must be used for art projects.
A second piece, Douwe Blumberg’s “Fields of Time,” already approved for the Brentwood Boulevard site will showcase a wide variety of elements, including tractors, farm workers and ranchers, intended to represent the area’s agriculture evolution in a fun and visually interesting, linear-timeline approach.
It too will be paid for via the city’s public art acquisition, public art administration and capital infrastructure funds.
“These projects have the potential to become iconic pieces of art that are recognized locally, regionally and even nationally,” said recreation manager Kris Farro, who noted the disputed Balfour site will continue to be considered for future art pieces.
Palmiter’s design emerged out of 125 responses for ideas, and Palmiter added he spent over two years and hundreds of hours on research and design of the sculpture, intended to be in line with the city’s agricultural past and serve as a visual stepping stone to its burgeoning future.
It’s expected the piece will be lit, and its sunset colors will appear differently based on the sky.
“My extended visits to Brentwood enabled me to understand how special quality of light is in the region, and the city enjoys enviable vistas to the east and west, glorious sunrises and sunsets and bright blue skies in between,” Palmiter said.
For more information on the project, see packet page 199 at bit.ly/32NLKR4.
