The city of Brentwood is seeking volunteers interested in helping craft future city council district boundary maps.
Every ten years, following new U.S. Census population data, the boundaries of all four Brentwood City Council election districts must be updated.
Residents in all four current districts are invited to apply. The application deadline is Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.
The resulting commission will consist of one community member from each district, one at-large member and (if possible) one alternate from each district.
It is expected that commissioners will serve approximately six months and attend an estimated four to six meetings beginning in early September.
Some commission duties will include gathering public input for drafting potential maps and recommending two maps for City Council review.
Applicants must meet select eligibility requirements and answer a series of questions, both of which can be seen by clicking here.
A retired judge is expected to review the applications and select the commissioners.
Among other tasks, the commission will direct the demographer as to how to draw the draft maps.
The commission will then recommend two or more of the draft maps to the city council, which will choose one of the options without making any modifications.
According to the city's website, the commissioner's role is important because the redistricting process determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district for the purposes of electing council members.
The city is especially in need of candidates from District 1, said Public Information Officer Gregory Lawson.
"We need more (commissioner) applications in order to get representation from all four districts," the city said in a statement.
For more information, or to apply, click here
