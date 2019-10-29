The City of Brentwood has released a request for qualifications and proposals seeking an independent operator for The Hive, a planned collaborative, coworking space.
The city, Los Medanos College and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce joined forces to create the vision for The Hive. While it is a coworking space, it is not just a place to work. The goal of this venture is to offer independent working spaces to the Brentwood community and bring together entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, students and corporate employees who need a day or two away from their daily commute or a comfortable space to create.
The Hive will inspire innovation through community and encourage coworkers to share ideas and services and form partnerships within the community.
The City of Brentwood is anticipated to provide a 5,000 square foot creative coworking office space located within the larger Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. The space plan includes private offices, semi-private workstations, open workstations, community tables, lounge areas, conference rooms, a café kitchenette and a workroom. The City of Brentwood envisions a future operator will provide tiered, paid membership opportunities to the general public for access to The Hive and its membership offerings.
“The Hive is an innovative component of the larger city economic development strategic plan to create local opportunities for business development in Brentwood,” said Joshua Ewen, senior analyst in economic development. “The city is looking for a partnership with an operator that can provide a platform to grow local small businesses and provide a modern coworkspace for residents that have the ability to work remotely and possibly cut their commute.”
Interested coworking facility operators are encouraged to contact the City of Brentwood Economic Development Division at 925-516-5400 or visit www.betterinbrentwood.com/business-cafe for more information and a copy of the solicitation package. Qualifications packages are due to the city by Monday, Dec. 16, at 8 a.m. by email to economicdevelopment@brentwoodca.gov.
