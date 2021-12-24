BRENTWOOD – The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from interested residents for the following commissions. Applications are due by Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.
Arts Commission: The application period for the Arts Commission has been extended. The Arts Commission is an advisory panel to the City Council made up of five Brentwood residents.
Commissioners are appointed to terms of three years. This Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Commissioners should be knowledgeable about and represent a cross section and distribution of membership among the major art and cultural fields, which may include one or more of the following disciplines: architectural arts, dance, art education, fiber arts, literature, music, painting, performing arts, photography, ceramics, sculpture, murals, visual, functional art, and crafts. Applicants must reside within the city limits.
Three commission appointments are available (two vacancies due to term expiration on Dec. 31, and one unexpired term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022).
Public Financing Authority (PFA) for the Innovation Center Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District and Brentwood Boulevard Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District: PFA members will sit alongside City Council members to plan and fund infrastructure improvements within the Innovation Center and Brentwood Boulevard areas of the community. PFA member duties include providing insights on certain neighborhood improvements through approval of an Infrastructure Financing Plan to focus on the creation of new infrastructure for economic development and focusing needed improvements in underserved parts of the community.
Financed projects can include roadways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, sidewalks, lighting, parks and open space, water, sewer, and other municipal utility improvements, transportation improvements, and/or other public facilities. In addition, PFA members provide strategic input prior to the issuance of bonds to finance the projects contained in the infrastructure financing plan. The PFA board meets annually and as necessary to perform the responsibilities. Applicants must be a registered voter and either a full-time resident, employee, or representative of a nonprofit, educational institution, business owner and/or other corporate citizen within the city of Brentwood.
The City Council may prioritize the selection of applicants that currently reside in Brentwood, and have an educational and/or professional background in finance, business, accounting, construction, engineering, real estate, government management or law; and similar experience. Up to two PFA public member appointments are available. Applications are available at City Hall, 150 City Park Way, or by calling 925-516-5440, or on www.brentwoodca.gov.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 925-516-5440 or via email at CityClerk@brentwoodca.gov. The review of applications and selection of new members will be confirmed by the City Council following an interview process at a publicly noticed meeting.
