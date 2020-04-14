The City of Brentwood is exploring how to improve communication with non-English-speaking residents.
The endeavor, spearheaded by Brentwood City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, will explore methods to break down the language barriers that often prevent underrepresented residents from engaging in city processes, including meetings, workshops, events and trainings.
“For me, I think it's important that there is representation from the entire community,” Rodriguez said. “The city of Brentwood for many years has done a good job in trying to be inclusive, but I think there are things we can add, things we can do to continue to increase that.”
City officials are still in the process of determining how to carry out their mission, but possible ideas include ramping up the availability of written material in different languages; offering translation services at city functions; and various other community engagement techniques.
“How can we tap into them? How can we get them more involved in some of things we are doing?” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t have to be politics — it could be events or things that we do downtown. My passion is making sure we are being inclusive, doing our due diligence when it comes to trying to evolve and represent the while community.”
Rodriguez noted that Brentwood Union School District data show that 31.7 percent of students are Hispanic, second only to 38.5 percent of Caucasian students.
He added an example of need that materialized recently when some residents said their attendance at a forthcoming city parks and recreation strategic plan meeting hinged on whether translation services were available.
“I think some of the reasons we don’t see portions of the community talking about various issues is because they don’t understand, and it’s not very welcoming for them to come without understanding,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez’s fellow councilmembers agree that additional community engagement resources are needed.
Councilmember Karen Rarey said two ideas she’s learned about involve holding Community Emergency Response Team trainings in other languages, and making use of available technology that allows meting attendees to receive live translation services through headphones.
“I think it’s a good idea,” she said of the city’s effort.
Fellow councilmember Claudette Staton agrees.
“Diversity is always good,” she said. “I think a reasonable effort should be made to accommodate our community.”
City staff are in the process of exploring possible ideas, along with associated costs or required staff resources. The research will be presented to the full council at a future meeting, Rodriguez said.
“We just want to encourage people to be more involved and more aware and educated about things that are going on in our city, so we can get true city input,” Rodriguez said.
To view upcoming city council agendas, visit bit.ly/2UUi8Pr
