The City of Brentwood will pay $1 million to settle a city police officer’s lawsuit that alleged her supervisor sexually assaulted her at a work-related, out-of-state training conference in 2017 and then pressured her to lie during what she claims was a mishandled Brentwood Police Department investigation designed to cover up the alleged incidents.
The alleged victim, a 17-year member of the force whose identity will not be revealed, per the policy of this newspaper, claimed that now-retired Brentwood Police Lt. Sal DiMercurio forced her to engage in sex acts in his hotel room and then persuaded her to lie about the events during a subsequent Brentwood Police Department review; and that a fellow senior police department official asked her a series of yes-or-no questions designed to confirm DiMercurio’s account that “there had been no sexual intercourse and any contact was consensual.”
In return for the $1 million settlement, the accuser has dismissed the case, said her attorney, Jayme L. Walker, with the law firm of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli and Brewer.
“My client wants nothing more than to put this whole thing behind her and move on with her life,” Walker said this week. “This is a horribly traumatic, unfortunate event that occurred … the city acknowledged its poor handling of it and the fact it happened, by paying so much money in the case.”
Attorney Shane R. Larsen, who represented DiMercurio, said his client maintains his innocence.
“Mr. DiMercurio understands the city resolved the lawsuit,” Larsen said. “Mr. DiMercurio has always adamantly denied the allegations against him and continues to do so. He retired from the city after 31 years of service with no findings against him.”
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said the council’s decision to settle the case limits the strain on the city.
“While we are disappointed in the entire situation, we believe the city council decision to settle saved the taxpayers significant resources compared to a lengthy legal battle, and that because of our insurance policy, the city only paid $50,000,” he said.
The accuser, who served as a negotiator on the department’s crisis negotiation team that DiMercurio commanded, went on leave in 2018 and has since applied for a disability retirement.
DiMercurio retired last year, days after the suit was filed.
“She can’t work as a police officer anymore, because she was a victim of a rape, and Lt. DiMercurio retaliated against her — showed up at her calls,” Walker said. “She got PTSD from that and just didn’t feel safe in the department anymore to be a police officer on the streets.”
The alleged incidents occurred over two nights in 2017 during a weeklong California Association of Hostage Negotiators training event in Reno, Nevada, attended by DiMercurio, the accuser and a Brentwood police sergeant.
The suit alleges that now-retired Brentwood Police Captain Ben Tolero and current Police Chief Tom Hansen made a decision to open only a supervisory inquiry — which “eliminates the possibility of discipline other than verbal admonishment or counseling and is only appropriate where there has been a training gap or minor performance issue instead of misconduct” — instead of an internal affairs investigation.
Tolero closed the investigation without finding any violations about a month after the department was alerted, the suit said.
“My client is happy to put this behind her, and she feels that justice has been served,” Walker said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.