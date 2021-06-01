The city of Brentwood has announced the city council will hold a special meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the upcoming Fourth of July parade.
The parade, scheduled for July 4 at 9:30 a.m., is expected to feature local organizations, clubs and community groups showing their pride and dedication to the community. It will begin at the corner of 1st and Birch streets.
The council meeting will be held via Zoom. To participate, visit www.brentwoodca.gov/vcc.
The meeting may also be viewed by selecting the video option at the city council agendas’ link on the city webpage at www.brentwoodca.gov.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.