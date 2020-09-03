The City of Brentwood will be hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting for the Innovation Center at Brentwood Master Plan. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 7p.m.
The City has contracted with ELS Architecture and Urban Design to develop a Master Plan for the area focused on business attraction and job growth.
In this first of two Town Hall meetings, we will be introducing the project goals, opportunities and challenges. This is the Community’s opportunity to give ideas for developing an ideal workplace. The City welcomes your feedback on what you enjoy about living in Brentwood and how the City can shape a vision for this area to continue to improve and enhance our community.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.