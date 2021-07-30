The city of Brentwood announced Friday afternoon that it will require all indoor city facility visitors to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. The decision falls in line with the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urge everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to use a mask while indoors in public places in areas that experience substantial or high disease transmission rates.
Counties with 50 or more reported new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period are classified as having either a substantial or high transmission rate. As of July 28, every Bay Area county currently exceeds that threshold.
"With the recent county spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city is taking every precaution to keep employees and the general public safe," the city said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear if other East County cities will institute similar measures.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.