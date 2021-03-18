Leaders in Brentwood are formally urging the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors to uphold the county planning commission’s denial of a cannabis cultivation permit for an unincorporated Brentwood business some say is too close to the nearby Sunset Park Athletic Complex.
The county zoning administrator approved the proposed Sellers Avenue facility last year, but the city appealed that decision to the county’s planning commission. That commission voted to halt the endeavor because it’s located just 170 feet east of the Brentwood park.
Diablo Valley Farms owner Bob Nunn has appealed that decision to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which is expected to rule during a public meeting in late March or early April.
Brentwood Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez said he’s not in favor of the pot farm being built near the park.
“My understanding is we have 93,000 young people that utilize Sunset Park on a yearly basis,” Rodriguez said. “I understand it is very close to homes.”
In 2019, the supervisors invited Diablo Valley Farms and other storefront cannabis retailers and commercial cannabis cultivators to submit land-use permit applications. This followed a county interdepartmental panel’s analysis and scoring of several prospective businesses, based on factors including ownership qualifications, location, submitted business and operating plans, proposed security, sustainability, and community and economic benefit.
Now Diablo Valley Farms’ ultimate approval appears to hinge on whether the same Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors believes Brentwood’s Sunset Park Athletic Complex, 170 feet away, should be considered a youth center, which would require a 1,000-foot buffer between the park and the operation. County Principal Planner Telma Moreira, who granted the permit before the county planning commission pulled it back on appeal, said that Brentwood’s Sunset Park Athletic Complex is not considered a youth center, according to the county’s established definitions.
In a subsequent 4-3 ruling, however, the planning commission disagreed.
The county’s definition for a youth center is “any public or private facility that is primarily used to host recreational or social activities for minors, including, but not limited to, private youth membership organizations or clubs, social service teenage club facilities, video arcades, or similar amusement park facilities.”
“Everything I have looked up about what defines a youth center — a park is in everything,” said Planning Commissioner Kevin Van Buskirk, who voted with fellow commissioners Ross Hillesheim, Bhupen Amin and Bob Mankin to uphold Brentwood’s appeal and deny Diablo Valley Farms’ land-use permit earlier this year.
City leaders side with the facility’s denial.
Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant noted that historically 75% of the park’s 123,650 total users are youth.
“Our families are our number one priority,” he said. ”This can’t in any fashion not be considered a youth facility. The vast majority of usage is by youth. Kids are there all the time.”
Nunn, however, has argued that he’s been consistent with all the regulations the county has put forth.
“It’s kind of ironic that the same county has denied me for being consistent with the rules they set up,” Nunn said. “I am just playing by the rules the county established. These are not my rules. These are the county’s rules. And now in the middle of the game, after I have spent quite a bit of money, they are trying to change the program by redefining what a youth center is.”
Nunn further noted previous concerns regarding smell and crime are addressed in the project’s operational plans.
County planning commission documents state that Diablo Valley Farms will feature extensive security, including a chain-link fence with razor wire; a coded facility entrance via a sliding gate, with a mounted security camera; and video surveillance of other aspects, including the cultivated product.
The stalled project is an extension of a 27-year business on the site, which Nunn says hasn’t garnered a single complaint, nor did anyone balk when the city installed a potentially smelly sewer treatment plant nearby the facility.
The proposed non-cash facility is intended to be a microplant nursery, using two existing 10,000-square-foot greenhouses.
Plans call for the business to grow 4- to 6-inch seedlings before shipping them out for off-site planting.
Nunn argues that not only will the seedlings not generate a smell — odor comes from the development of THC post-flowering, from the resin on the cannabis bud — but the seedlings by their very nature won’t be an attractive crime target.
“I am unaware why criminals would want to steal 4-inch seedlings,” Nunn said. “Wouldn’t they want to break into a brick-and-mortar cannabis sale site that has cash and ready-to-smoke drugs? We don’t have either.”
Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall said, regardless, city staff remains concerned.
“We have heard that representation (about the seedlings) in the past,” he said. “It’s essentially irrelevant based on the distance requirements, but at the same time, I do want to point out the permit they would be receiving from the county does not limit them to seedlings or have any limitations at all. They would have full-out marijuana production facility potential.”
Nunn said he encourages the county to make grow limitations a part of the project’s conditional-use permit.
“I want them to restrict our ability to grow past the seedling stage, which has always been our intent anyway,” he said. “(It) eliminates the smell issue, and I believe eliminates crime as well. If those are truly their only two complaints, I believe we have addressed their concerns as a good neighbor.”
