The City of Brentwood has announced that Creative Communal, a pop-up artisan makers market, will be expanding their market offerings to Downtown Brentwood and the Brentwood community. The event will feature and showcase local Brentwood area artisan makers, with family fun and live entertainment, when permitted by local health order. Admission is free. More information about Creative Communal can be found at: https://www.creativecommunal.com/.
The first Creative Communal Makers Market is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon in Downtown Brentwood on Oak Street between Second and Fourth streets, adjacent to City Park and across from the Brentwood Farmers Market.
Additional events may be scheduled depending on vendor participation and community response. Attendees are encouraged to follow all physical distancing and COVID-19 related safety guidelines when visiting and shopping in downtown.
“Creative Communal Makers Market has a history of providing quality artisan pop-up markets and the city foresees an opportunity for downtown Brentwood retail stores, area artisans and makers to get exposure in front of the Brentwood community.’ said Joshua Ewen, Senior Analyst with City of Brentwood – Economic Development.
“This will essentially create a downtown mega-market that could increase foot traffic into other great downtown Brentwood retailers, shops and restaurants and compliments the current produce and niche food product offerings at the downtown Brentwood Farmers Market.”
Creative Communal Makers Market is now accepting applications from Brentwood area artisan and maker vendors at: https://www.creativecommunal.com/brentwood-april-24th.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.