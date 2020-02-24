New retailers Sportsman’s Warehouse and 5.11 have selected Brentwood for their newest retail stores to be located at the Lone Tree Plaza, 5401-5641 Lone Tree Way.
Donahue Schriber, the property owner of Lone Tree Plaza, has finalized an agreement to lease space to the two retailers within its 477,000 Power Center at Lone Tree Way and Highway 4 with openings planned for this year.
The city’s economic development strategic plan invests city resources into strengthening and expanding the local retail sector, while providing initiatives to create local choice shopping options for residents and positioning Brentwood as a location of choice for new retail development opportunities. Economic development continues to be a premiere strategic focus area for the City of Brentwood.
Terrence Grindall, assistant city manager, stated, “The new retailers, Sportsman’s Warehouse and 5.11, are a welcomed addition to Brentwood’s retail mix and will provide products that our regional market and our local community have been wanting. We look forward to their opening days and appreciate their decisions to make Brentwood part of their respective companies futures.”
Sportsman’s Warehouse will occupy approximately 29,000 square feet of retail space at Lone Tree Plaza (Major F) between the Petco and Michaels stores. 5.11 will occupy approximately 4,500 square feet of retail space at Lone Tree Plaza adjoining Boot Barn and Rockin’ Jump.
“As we continue to grow our brand and business, we are excited to expand our presence in Colorado and California. We look forward to offering our huge selection of high-quality merchandise, backed by our guaranteed, everyday low prices and local expertise to three new communities in these states,” stated Jon Barker, Sportsman’s CEO. “While we continue to expand in northern California with our Brentwood location, our new store in Corona will be our first store in Southern California.”
Barker went on to state that after the grand-opening celebrations, Sportsman’s will have a total of 13 stores in California and seven in Colorado.
“5.11 is excited to be bringing a retail store to the people of Brentwood, California,” said Jennifer Glover, 5.11 vice president of marketing. “5.11’s goal is to provide technical, purpose-built gear for life’s most demanding missions. With so many first responders living in and around Brentwood, this location poses an excellent opportunity for us to meet the needs of these professionals as well as the large number of outdoor enthusiasts living in this market. From a positioning perspective, Lone Tree Plaza is located in a robust, high-traffic trade corridor, which is precisely the kind of location we seek out when furthering our nationwide 5.11 retail expansion.”
– Courtesy of City of Brentwood
