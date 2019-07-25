The City of Brentwood does not plan to fill John Fink’s seat on the Brentwood Planning Commission following his recent resignation.
Fink announced his resignation in a letter dated June 26 and addressed to Erik Nolthenius, planning manager for the City of Brentwood. Nolthenius said during an interview with The Press this week there are no plans to replace Fink until his term expires at the end of the year.
“We don’t have a lot of projects coming to the commission over the next several months,” said Nolthenius. “We’ve had some cancellations in terms of the schedule. If we had this tremendous backlog of applications and we knew that we were going to meet every meeting for the next six months and there was packed agendas, maybe that would have helped inform the decision a little bit. The fact that we don’t have a ton of that stuff backlogged kind of helped.”
According to the city’s website, the commission recommends plans for the regulation of future growth, development and design of the city and carries out the provisions of the General Plan and zoning ordinance.
Seats on the five-member commission are appointed by the city council for a two-year term. At the end of each term, a planning commissioner can apply for reappointment to the commission, leave the commission or be replaced by the city council. In the fall, the city begins accepting applications for available seats and appointments made before the end of the year, with a start date the following January.
The commission’s approval of any initiative requires a majority of the commission, meaning a minimum of three votes. With only four commissioners serving for the rest of the year, any vote that splits 2-2 is referred to as an ‘effective denial’ because the three votes necessary for approval are not attained. In that case, the applicant can either accept the denial or appeal the decision to the city council.
“This is not the first time the commission has run with four commissioners,” said Dirk Ziegler, planning commission chairperson. “Our abilities to hold meetings or make decisions will not be affected in any way. We will still review and discuss all agenda items as they are presented to the commission and make informed decisions.”
Fink, who served for 10 years on the commission, said in his resignation letter that his position on the growth and development of the city conflicted with that of the city council, and as such, he was obligated to step down.
