The Dec. 14 meeting of the Oakley City Council was the first time city officials shed any light on why former Police Chief Dean Capelletti was fired.
“We’re bound by some confidentiality rules,” Mayor Randy Pope said. “I don’t want to divulge anything illegally. But can we tell the public as much as we can regarding the police chief situation?”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, an unidentified woman made the only comment in which she expressed concerns over the lack of transparency in the way the city has handled situations such as the firing of Capelletti in November. Capelletti had initially been placed on administrative leave in September, although no reason had been provided by officials, such as the mayor and city manager, because the investigation was ongoing at that time.
Cole did not specify the nature of what led to the administrative leave, but stressed that the situation with Capelletti was civil, not criminal conduct by the former chief. Cole described the decision as an “employment matter” and said it was subject to attorney-client confidentiality.
“There were complaints made and that triggered an investigation, which was essentially carried out through the office of the city attorney working with special counsel and a special investigator,” Cole said. “There were findings that did sustain the complaints that were raised and, as a result, the police chief was separated from employment with the city.”
Cole had previously deferred to City Manager Joshua McMurray for comment about why Capelletti had been fired. McMurray had declined comment on the personnel matter and said the city’s focus was on finding a replacement for Capelletti. Lt. Paul Beard has been named the interim chief as the city continues its search.
Capelletti had been with the Oakley police for roughly a year before the complaint that resulted in his being placed on leave, joining the department in September 2020. He had previously been a captain of the La Habra Police Department in Southern California.
“He does receive severance,” Cole said. “The way his agreement reads — which was a standard that had been used for city executive officials or executive staff members — is that there really has to be a conviction of a crime. What he did did not amount to criminal conduct, it was civilly prescribed conduct.”
Cole said he and the city manager took the matter seriously.
“We believe we handled the matter by the book,” Cole said. “We believe the decision that was made was justified and we are committed to providing a workplace that is free of any type of discrimination, that is open to the public, to all employees and that is something we take very seriously.”
