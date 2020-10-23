On Friday, Oct. 23, Mayor Kevin Romick and Vice-Mayor Sue Higgins helped announce the next step in the process of bringing an Amtrak platform to Oakley.
The new 700-foot-long Amtrak train station platform will be located behind Main Street between Second Street and Norcross Lane. Once complete, Oakley commuters will be able to get from downtown Oakley to downtown Oakland in under an hour.
The project, made possible with state funds, is expected to begin construction soon and complete in 2022.
Pictured from left: Mayor Romick, Paul Herman from the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, Oakley Vice Mayor Higgins, and City of Oakley Associate Engineer Jason Kabalin.
