The Oakley City Council and staff are inviting residents to chime in regarding various aspects of city operations.
Every two years, the City of Oakley conducts a citizen satisfaction survey to measure residents’ satisfaction with the overall performance, satisfaction with specific services and quality of life. The survey is mailed out to a software-selected, random sample of 500 residents subscribed to garbage service. The same survey is also available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7S3299G for all residents to offer feedback.
Answers are confidential. City staff encourages participation, as the results of the survey are shared with the council and city departments for the purpose of making improvements. The results also help inform the priorities for the upcoming 2020-22 Strategic Plan.
The survey questions have remained unchanged over the years for benchmarking and comparison purposes; however, a few questions regarding the perception of immigrants were added as a grant requirement of the private foundations financially supporting the You, Me, We, Oakley! (YMWO) initiative.
YMWO aims to build community and an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation between people regardless of race, religion, nationality, language, gender, age and more.
The deadline to participate is Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.
