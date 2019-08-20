The Oakley City Council kicked the can down the road last week when they put off a vote on cutting funding for school site parks.
Stirred by a social media storm over the condition of the parks, which are partially funded by a city annual subsidy of $150,000, residents attended the meeting to express their concerns over dilapidated conditions at the parks at Oakley Elementary, Gehringer Elementary, O’Hara Park Middle and Vintage Parkway Elementary.
Kevin Romick, councilmember, said before the meeting that the city has been receiving an increasing number of complaints about the poor conditions at the facilities. The city has been paying the Oakley Union School District $150,000 a year since 2002 to cover maintenance at the four sites “in exchange for allowing recreational use by the public of various district school grounds.” The arrangement was made at the early stages of the city’s incorporation, before the city began developing its own parks system.
In a report to the council, city staff stated “the park areas referred to in the agreement are arguably no longer needed by the city, are not well-maintained, and the funds currently sent to the district can be much better utilized with the park and landscape areas the city must maintain – providing a greater benefit to the community.”
Many residents who attended the meeting on Aug. 13 signed up to speak during public comments on the parks issue. However, Romick instead submitted a proposal at the start of the meeting to table the agenda item to give city staff and school officials more time to resolve the issue.
Councilmember Randy Pope proposed an amendment to appoint a new subcommittee comprised of two councilmembers and two school district trustees to work out the dispute and report back to the council. The vote was approved.
Following the meeting, Pope said, “Yes, it is frustrating … I hope we can break down whatever walls have gone up during this negotiation. I believe the agreement is mutually beneficial and serves an important purpose in our city. But ultimately, the parks need to be maintained to the standards of the agreement and kept in a safe condition for our children and other park users.”
City Manager Bryan Montgomery said he reached out to Superintendent Greg Hetrick following the meeting, to restart negotiations.
“I’m happy they tabled it,” said Hetrick. “We need to get back to a collaborative effort for the benefit of the community.”
Besides the issue of maintenance costs, there are also contentions between the city and schools about replacement costs, particularly playground equipment. Hetrick said the city’s water line into O’Hara Park has failed, causing a problem with grass maintenance.
“We’re trying to do everything we can for everyone,” Hetrick said. “O’Hara Park used to be the central hub of the community. It’s their neighborhood park. We all need to do better for them.”
Kim Beede, president of the Oakley school board, said, “The school district is happy about the city's decision to create a committee with city council members to discuss the parks and their use within the City of Oakley for the betterment of all of the residents of Oakley. During our meeting on Wednesday, we will decide which two board members will be representing the school district in these talks.”
