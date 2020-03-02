City of Oakley loosens restrictions on residential childcare homes

The City of Oakley will relax the requirements on large residential child care homes to comply with a new state law.
The new legislation that took effect earlier this year mandates that large-family child care homes (LFCs) — which in some cases offer care for up to 14 children at a time — be treated as residential property uses, removing key operating requirements.
In Oakley’s case, that means such facilities won’t be required to be at least 300 feet from any similar pre-existing facility nor will they be subjected to other specific requirements not applicable to single-family homes. Small-family day care homes, which care for up to eight children, already enjoy the loosened regulations.
“The city may no longer require LFCs to meet any specific requirements that a single-family residence would not be required to meet,” said Oakley Principal Planner Kenneth Strelo.
State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) introduced the legislation last year to expand California families’ child care opportunities and reduce the operating costs and red tape associated with facility operation.
Skinner noted in a press release that licensed child care is available to only 23% of working parents’ children, and the rising costs of such service in the Bay Area — $1,000 to $1,500 a month from 2014 to 2018 — exacerbates the problem. Such interaction gives children a strong foundation and promotes brain development and academic and economic achievement, and it lowers illness incidences, Skinner added.
“Family child care homes are an accessible and affordable way to provide the care our children need,” she said. “But neighborhood child care providers have increasingly been pushed out by rising costs and onerous licensing requirements. SB 234 eases the permit process for family child care homes.”
The City of Oakley hasn’t received any prospective large residential child care home applications since the new legislation took effect this year.
The council, which must formally accept the changes a second time for final approval, didn’t object to any of the alternations.
“There wasn't a lot in it to begin with, but the state has decided the cities shouldn’t really control child care locations that can house up to 14 — where they are located or how many are located in neighborhoods,” said Mayor Kevin Romick.
The legislation also prohibits property owners and managers from refusing to sell or rent to prospective family day care providers.
To read the legislation in its entirety, visit bit.ly/39dUTVz.
To read a city staff report on the changes, visit go.aws/2PsUeYb.
