Oakley is aiming to make fitness more accessible for its residents with the official opening of a new outdoor fitness court.
The court is free to the public, suitable for ages 14 and over and appropriate for all fitness levels.
This free community gym is connected to the Delta de Anza Regional Trail and nestled alongside the new Oakley Recreation Center.
“This is an exciting new feature for Oakley, which will fit in wonderfully with our recreation center,” said Oakley Mayor Claire Alaura. “A healthy community is a happy community, and I can’t wait for our residents to get out there and try the fitness court!”
Residents can download a free fitness court app that will lead them through a specialized, seven‐minute workout via the App Store or Google Play at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/app or visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com. The court was built in partnership with Bay Cities Paving, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, GoMentum Station and the National Fitness Campaign.
“We’re excited to bring our campaign to make world‐class fitness free for Oakley residents,” said National Fitness Campaign Founder Mitch Menaged. “Together with City of Oakley leadership team, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, and the generous partners who helped make the fitness court a reality, we are happy to be part of a wellness network growing across the nation.”
